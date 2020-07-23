Woman charged for stealing nearly $100,000 from Duryea church

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say Denise Decker of Duryea was arraigned Thursday after an investigation revealed her theft of nearly $100,000 from the Nativity of our Lord Church in Duryea between 2014 and 2020 while she was employed there.

Investigators say she admitted to stealing envelopes containing donations before the team of volunteers responsible for counting them was able to do so. Later, Police say she logged into the church’s system used to keep track of donations to alter the records to account for the missing donations so that parishioners were credited for their amounts. These logins were traced back to her.

After the differences were noticed by church staff, evidence was turned over to investigators including information on missing envelopes. Investigators who intercepted trash disposed at Decker’s residence found envelopes not matching her or her family’s names and all were part of the list of missing envelopes.

The exact total of funds allegedly stolen by Decker, calculated by investigators, came to the sum of $98,205.78.

She has been arraigned with multiple felony charges and her bail is set at $100,000 unsecured.