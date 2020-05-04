Coronavirus

Woman charged for drug delivery resulting in death

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 27-year-old Hillary James was charged Monday for the death of then 24-year-old Cody Heller, who died from a lethal dosage of heroin provided by James in 2018, according to police.

James is currently incarcerated in a state correctional facility for an unrelated crime. She will be transferred to Monroe County Correctional Facility at a later date to answer to multiple felonies related to the death including drug delivery resulting in death.

Monroe County investigators say James went to Paterson, New Jersey with a friend and bought a large amount of heroin. She later went to Heller’s residence in Chestnuthill Township where he obtained the heroin.

