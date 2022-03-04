Woman charged for conspiring to sell 50,000 bags of heroin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wyoming County woman will serve nearly 3 years in prison for conspiring to sell one kilogram of heroin.

According to the United States Attorney John Gurganus, Nicole Bozek, 32 of Nicholson conspired to distribute more than 50,000 bags of heroin.

A judge sentenced Bozek of Nicholson to 33 months behind bars. Officials say Bozek is 1 of 11 people indicted in May 2020 after a year-long investigation by local police departments and the FBI.

Bozek was sentenced on the charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos