Woman Charged After Fatal Overdose

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police in Lackawanna County have arrested a woman in connection to a fatal overdose of a man back in April.

Police say Michelle Smith admitted Monday to providing the drugs that killed 44-year-old Chester Ostrowski. Ostrowski died from a deadly mix of fentanyl and heroin on April 10th at a home on Clifton Beach Road.

Smith is charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and related offenses. She was taken to the Lackawanna County Prison on $500,000 bail.