Woman celebrates 100th birthday with family close by

ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Ruby Powanda turned 100 years old last week. She lives at the Orwigsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where staff helped her celebrate—social distancing-style.



Due to restrictions at the Orwigsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Eyewitness News was given these photos courtesy of director of admissions, Heather McFarland.

Her youngest son could only visit by talking to her from her window since she lives on the first floor of the nursing home. He, his wife and sister-in-law brought these homemade posters when they came to visit.

