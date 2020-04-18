Woman celebrates 100th birthday with family close by

ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Ruby Powanda turned 100 years old last week. She lives at the Orwigsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where staff helped her celebrate—social distancing-style.
Her youngest son could only visit by talking to her from her window since she lives on the first floor of the nursing home. He, his wife and sister-in-law brought these homemade posters when they came to visit.
