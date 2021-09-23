Woman attacked just outside her home in Danville

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A resident in Danville says she was attacked right outside of her home and fortunately her neighbor heard her cries for help. Police are now looking for the suspect.

The incident took place on Friday, September 17th, outside the victim’s home on Ash Street. She says she’s lucky to have survived with only minor injuries.

“In the moment it happened, I felt I was fighting for my life,” said Tina Clark.

Clark came home just before midnight on the night of Friday the 17th when she was stopped on her deck by a man she didn’t know. She described him as about 6 feet tall, white, possibly in his 30’s with broad shoulders.





“By the time I had seen him, I threw my phone, and my purse and my keys and tried to run instinctively. And it was at the point when he made it down the five stairs, grabbed me, and threw me on the ground,” Clark explained. “I cut my eye and my cheek.”

Clark screamed her neighbor’s name and asked for help. Luckily, her cries were heard and the suspect fled through the backyard and down an alley.

“I immediately dialed 911 and said ‘someone is assaulting my next-door neighbor, we need somebody’. He responded, ‘how do you know that?’ And I said ‘she’s screaming for me’,” her neighbor Ashley Barnes said.

Right now, the Danville Police Department is actively looking for leads. They’re asking neighbors in the area to come forward with any information that could help.

“We are checking the area and looking for any possible suspects,” explained Jonathan Swank, Police Chief, Danville Police Department. “We’ve got some video surveillance from a couple of places but, at this point, it’s an ongoing investigation.”

Clark is still shaken up from the attack and believes she may have been stalked and followed. She hopes that sharing her story will help identify the suspect.

“I just want to find out who this individual is to prevent him from doing it to anyone else and take back my power of safety and security,” said Clark

Clark is encouraging everyone in the neighborhood to get security cameras, to protect themselves and others.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact Danville Police at 570-275-3000.