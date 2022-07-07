NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was assaulted during a road rage incident where police say, she was followed by two vehicles from the Deer Lake Area to North Manheim Township.

On Monday at 4:00 p.m. police responded to the area of State Route 61 and Pottsville Street for a road rage incident. Upon arrival, police said there was a 28-year-old woman who had sustained multiple cuts and bruises to her face.

According to police reports the female said an SUV and sedan were following her, at one point two men, both described as Hispanic males got out of the cars. Police say the men began punching the woman in the face and pulled the victim out of her car.

The two males continued punching the victim before returning to their cars and leaving the scene, police say.

Police have obtained a registration plate from one of the vehicles involved and the investigation is ongoing.