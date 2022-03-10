Woman arrested on trespassing, drug charges in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say was seen digging through mailboxes in West Pittston has been arrested on charges of trespassing and drug possession.

On Thursday, police say they encountered Steffanie N. Johns, 34, no address listed, just before noon trying to enter an vacant home in the 500 block of Montgomery Avenue.

Police initially responded to the area for a report of a woman going onto the porch and digging through the mailbox. When they arrived, they say Johns was tampering with the lock in the rear of the home.

According to court records, Johns claimed she had put a down payment on the home, which had a “for sale” sign in the yard, but could not provide police with a current address.

Johns was searched at police headquarters where officers say they found 28 pills and a bag containing white powder that field tested positive for heroin.

Police released this image of Johns to the public on their Facebook page on March 8.

Johns was wanted for questioning after being caught on camera going through mailboxes earlier this week, police say.

Some of the charges she faces include trespassing, burglary and drug possession.