Woman arrested after arsons in Shavertown

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Township Police made an arrest in an ongoing arson investigation. The woman accused of setting two homes in her neighborhood on fire may have been caught red-handed.

58-year-old Kimberly Ann Morgan of Shavertown is behind bars Wednesday night for allegedly setting two of her neighbors’ homes on fire this weekend.

“Obviously yes, this incident is very concerning to my family,” neighbor Alan Pugh said.

Saturday night, firefighters responded to a house fire at 147 West Mount Airy Road. The house was destroyed but no one was home.

On Sunday night, firefighters were called to the same neighborhood where the house just 50 yards away at 84 Mary Street was on fire. Firefighters rescued an elderly woman who was sleeping inside and got the fire under control. It was clear this was no coincidence.

“It was immediately apparent that the fire was intentionally set,” Kingston Township Police Department sergeant Martin Maransky said.

Investigators found fire-setting materials on a door at the front of the house. PSP fire marshals determined both fires were arson. Monday night, Kingston Township Police patrolled the neighborhood. Police say they saw Kimberly Morgan wearing a dark jacket and hat outside acting suspiciously.

When they asked her about the fires, her answers didn’t add up. Police also say she was carrying fire-setting materials. Due to the investigation, police won’t go into detail about what the materials were. They came back with a warrant and arrested Morgan on Tuesday.

“We’re hoping this arrest eases the fears of the residents in that neighborhood and in Kingston Township,” Maransky said.

The judge denied bail and deemed Morgan a threat to public safety. Morgan faces 12 felonies including multiple arson-related charges and criminal mischief.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 19.