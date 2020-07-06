Woman and five children displaced after fire

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A mother saved her son’s life as an early morning fire tore through their home.

Neighbors say the River Street home was one of the oldest in the neighborhood but not much was left of the building after the fire.

“The mom actually saved her one son that was up in a newly renovated room in the attic. He actually had a locked door which she had to beat and get open,” said Assistant Chief Michael Duda with the Maconaquah Fire Department

A mom and her 5 children woke up to smoke alarms going off in their home at 3 on Monday morning. They all got out safely. Only a short time after crew arrived on scene, the house collapsed.

“The heat moved about 40 feet over, there’s actually a house right where our fire truck is that also took some damage. And as you can see everything around the house is melted. Including the mailbox,” said Chief Michael Duda

With help of crews from 2 different counties, Luzerne and Columbia, they were able to get the fire under control.

“All the fire trucks met at almost the exact same time. So we had a good group of people right at the beginning. We got a good knock on it and knocked it down pretty fast,” said Chief Michael Duda.

Neighbors were devastated for the family.

“It’s not fun to watch, I’ll put it that way. I mean you stand there watching everything one lived for, worked for, it’s gone. There was nothing they could do to save it. By the time the fire trucks got here it was fully engulfed,” said Dorothy Koenemund.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause and the Red Cross is helping the family at this time.