PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lackawanna County woman has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot up a church.

According to police, 26-year-old Leslie Isabel Pazmino Orquera allegedly threatened to shoot up Peckville Assembly of God Church.

Police say on April 23 a pastor at Peckville Assembly of God Church contacted them in regard to threats being made through Instagram from a user under the name “Chris Hunter.”

The criminal complaint states Pazmino Orquera sent a message threatening to shoot up the congregation if the victim was there and followed up by saying, “Don’t cry when it happens.”

On April 24, police say the victim met with a male one time a year prior and never spoke to him again. Shortly after the meet-up, the victim began receiving threatening Facebook messages from Pazmino Oquera before the victim blocked the user.

Following the initial contact with the victim, Pazmino Oquera continued to send threatening texts to the victim and the victim’s brother under the name “Leslie Isabel” and “Les Pazmino,” police say.

Through further investigation, police say they connected Pazmino Orquera to the Facebook and Instagram messages.

Pazmino Orquera has been charged with terroristic threats with the intention to terrorize another, endangering the welfare of children, harassment, and disorderly conduct hazardous.

Pazmino Orquera is being held in Lackawanna County Prison with a bail set at $50,000.