TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY— The Wyoming County district attorney announced the arrest of a Wyoming County woman who allegedly siphoned $80,000 from an older man’s bank account.

The Wyoming County District Attorney said Sara Jane Brown allegedly abused her relationship with 71-year-old Kenneth Bitler and stole tens of thousands of dollars from his bank accounts over four years.

June 15 was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and D.A. Joe Peters wanted to make sure those in Wyoming County know his office, and law enforcement, plan to protect the vulnerable citizens of Wyoming County to the fullest extent of the law saying:

“Let me be clear, if you view our seniors as prey, law enforcement views you as our prey, and we will come after you with every tool available to make our victims whole and prevent future occurrences.”

According to officials, Brown is being charged with two felony counts of theft by deception and two misdemeanor counts of forgery.