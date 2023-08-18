HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Kansas City woman was extradited back to Wayne County, Wednesday, as police say she is facing forgery and theft charges.

Officers say Jean Takacs (pictured below), whose’s last known address was in Kansas City, Kansas has been returned to Wayne County as she was being charged with forgery, identity theft, and theft on May 4.

Wayne County District Attorney’s Office

According to a press release, on October 28, 2021, the defendant allegedly produced and cashed forged checks at five different Wayne Bank locations, the cashed checks totaled $13,910.

On August 14, Wayne County Detectives say they traveled to Missouri to transport the defendant back to Pennsylvania.

District Attorney Howell commented that individuals involved in schemes and crime sprees will be tracked down and returned to face the crimes charged against them.

Takacs was arraigned Wednesday and is facing five felony counts of forgery, five felony counts of identity theft, two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, and two felony counts of theft by deception.

The defendant was charged with similar offenses in Kansas as well, and now that she is back in Wayne County, Takacs is scheduled to appear at central court on Wednesday, August 23.