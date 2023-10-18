CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is in custody after police say she fled from a traffic stop with her child in the car.

According to officers, around 7:17 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on 37-year-old Melissa Graziano.

During the stop, police said they saw a 12-year-old in the car and they also had prior knowledge that Graziano’s driving privileges were suspended.

The affidavit notes Graziano had 16 traffic active warrants on her record.

Investigators say they informed Graziano the vehicle was being towed to which she responded “I’m not letting you tow my vehicle”, again officers announced the car was being towed to which she responded, “watch me.”

The criminal complaint states Graziano fled the scene for 100 yards before officers were able to block her off from fleeing further. Graziano was then taken into custody.

Graziano has been charged with reckless endangering another person, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude an officer and several other related offenses.