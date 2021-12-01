Woman accused of setting home on fire with 7 cats inside

BRIAR CREEK BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one woman in custody after she set fire to her own home while several cats were inside.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in 7400 block of Columbia Boulevard on Monday for a reported structure fire at 4:30 in the morning.

The resident of the home had to be removed by the fire department and was identified as 50-year-old Sherri Lynn Quail.

Firefighters who responded to the blaze requested that police be dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, police noted that on the porch of the home was a red gas container.

Later Monday, police obtained a search warrant for the home and took the red gas container and other items.

Police say they brought Quail in for questioning and told them she thought someone was in her house and started the fire on her porch. Police say she signed the statement form and later confessed to them that she set fire to the house.

According to police, there were also seven cats in her home at the time she set the fire.

Quail is charged with arson, reckless endangerment, animal cruelty and making false claims to police. She was also transported to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital for a mental health evaluation.