Woman accused of making false reports, one from inside police cruiser

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mahanoy City woman is in custody after police say she attempted to file a false police report, fought with officers, and resisted arrest.

According to police, on Sunday around 9:15 p.m., Christine Poore went to the Mahanoy City Police Department to report that she and her friend, Timothy McKerns, needed help. She stated people were after them and that McKerns was currently being held against his will by a man who was threatening to kill him.

Poore was placed in a police vehicle and taken to McKerns’ home in the 100 block of East Pine Street where he was allegedly being held.

Once police arrived at the residence, they spoke with McKerns who told them he was not being held against his will and he was unsure as to what Poore was even talking about.

During their investigation, police received a harassment call complaint in the 100 block of West Spruce Street. It was determined the call came from Poore’s cell phone while she was inside the police vehicle, according to a Mahanoy City PD.

When an officer opened the door to retrieve Poore’s belongings, police say she threw her purse onto the sidewalk and attempted to flee the vehicle.

Poore was taken into custody and was remanded to the Schuylkill County Prison as she was unable to post her $10,000 bail.

Poore is being charged with resisting arrest, false reports-reported, felony escape and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 30 at 10:00 a.m. in front of MDJ Anthony J. Kilker