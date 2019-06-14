Woman accused of killing Pottsville businessman indicted

The woman accused of killing Pottsville businessman Patrick Murphy has been indicted for murder. According to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office, a grand jury handed down the indictment against 25-year-old Magen Hall of Tennessee.

Hall is accused of stabbing Murphy to death in a New Orleans hotel room back in February. She is charged with second degree murder and other charges and faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of the murder charge.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.