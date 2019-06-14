Woman accused of killing Pottsville businessman indicted

The woman accused of killing Pottsville businessman Patrick Murphy has been indicted for murder. According to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office, a grand jury handed down the indictment against 25-year-old Magen Hall of Tennessee.
Hall is accused of stabbing Murphy to death in a New Orleans hotel room back in February. She is charged with second degree murder and other charges and faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of the murder charge.
