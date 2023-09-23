LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 38-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly returning materials her client paid for and ghosting them when they wanted their money back.

According to state police, a 38-year-old woman from Williamsport was paid approximately $3,622.00 through a Residential Construction Agreement.

Investigators say the contractor, identified as Sheena Eiswerth, agreed to purchase and deliver the materials for the victim between September 9 and September 10; however, they didn’t buy the materials until September 11 just before noon.

Just over eight hours later, state police said Eiswerth returned the materials she bought for a refund.

Authorities say the victim attempted to contact the contractor but they refused to return their calls. When the victim went to the contractor’s business, he told investigators it seemed to be abandoned.

After two days of no contact, investigators say the victim went to state police.

Eiswerth has been charged with theft by deception, receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, and deceptive business practices.