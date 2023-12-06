WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been accused of firing a gun in a Luzerne County housing complex in November.

On December 6, officers charged 32-year-old Tyesha Deni Pharr-Bacon after they said she allegedly fired a gun into a hallway and cut a woman with a knife during an altercation at Emunah Manor Apartments.

Officers say that on November 2 around 5:20 p.m., Pharr-Bacon got into an altercation with the victim because the victim’s daughter was running up and down the steps near Pharr-Bacon’s apartment.

Court documents say the victim stated during the physical altercation, Pharr-Bacon allegedly sliced her with a knife before her boyfriend stepped in to break it up.

The criminal complaint stated that the victim said as they made their way back to their apartment with her daughter, Pharr-Bacon allegedly pointed the gun toward them in the stairway before firing the weapon in the direction they were running.

Investigators said they smelled burnt gunpowder in the hallway and three bullet fragments were found at the scene.

Police say after searching the suspect’s apartment and car, only a revolver-style BB gun was found in her apartment. When the BB gun was shown to the victims they denied that it was the weapon used at the scene, according to court documents.

Police say they have charged Pharr-Bacon with aggravated assault with a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and several other related offenses.