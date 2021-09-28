Woman accused of fighting police officers, flipping vehicle in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Dickson City Police Department has charged a woman with aggravated assault and driving under the influence, after they say she rolled her vehicle and fought with police.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Main Street for a one-car rollover early Monday morning. On scene, police approached the gold Sedan, where the driver Emily Speron, did not want assistance in being removed from the car, court papers stated.

Police informed Speron that she was involved in an accident and was bleeding from the hands. Speron eventually allowed the officers to assist her. However, once EMS arrived on scene, police say Sepron denied being evaluated multiple times.

As police conducted their investigation, Speron refused to tell officers where she was coming or going before the crash.

Police determined that Speron could be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and should be tested. Police say Speron responded she would not take the test because it “was not illegal to drive on Klonopin”. The officer explained to Speron the test would determine if she needed to be arrested. Speron refused and shouted a crude statement to the officer, police say.

Police asked Speron to place her hands behind her back to prepare for arrest. As police grabbed her arm, officers reported Speron began yelling, punching, biting, and spitting at officers throughout their attempt to arrest her until she was placed in the patrol car.

Speron was transported to GCMC for medical evaluation. She was later transported back to the station and charged with aggravated assault, harassment, resisting arrest, and driving under the infulence. Speron’s bail was placed for $50,000, she faces a hearing on October 7th.