LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Luzerne County was charged on Tuesday for allegedly purchasing 19 guns for her boyfriend.

Officials said Elizabeth Delong, 37, of Luzerne, is accused of purchasing 19 guns from June 2021 to January 2022 for her boyfriend, Donald Cool III, a convicted felon.

Police say a majority of the firearms were purchased from one gun shop in Luzerne County.

Investigators said Cool III told police that he would go to the gun shop with Delong and tell her which ones he wanted. When officers asked how Cool III could afford all of the firearms if he was unemployed, he told them he received approximately $76,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, according to court records.

Law enforcement said they also interviewed Delong, who they said was extremely cooperative.

Police said Delong told officers she purchased the firearms for Cool III without knowing he was a convicted felon. She also said she did not know how to load, unload, or shoot them.

Delong faces 19 misdemeanor charges of conspiracy possession of prohibited firearms.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office attempted to recover the 19 firearms from the Luzerne Borough Police Department’s evidence locker back in June, but say they were met with resistance from the police.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office reported they were forced to obtain a search warrant for the department’s evidence locker to retrieve the weapons. At the time of the search warrant, they say a majority of the firearms were still missing.