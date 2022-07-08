HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live.

The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them inside, close enough to see any canvassing and pre-canvassing.

Gov. Wolf says the bill “undermines the integrity of our election process and encourages voter intimidation.”

Wolf added he believes the bill would’ve made it possible for “bad faith partisan operatives to target a specific neighborhood or group of voters in an attempt to challenge the eligibility of voters, make poll workers’ jobs more difficult, and disrupt the counting of ballots.”

The Governor says he “urges” the General Assembly to focus on election reform that allows for free and safe elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report