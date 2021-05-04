Wolf to lift mitigation orders, except mask order on Memorial Day

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wolf Administration and the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force announced on Tuesday that mitigation orders, except the mask wearing order will be lifted on Memorial Day, May 31, according to a press release.

The Wolf administration says that the order to wear masks will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians 18 and up are fully vaccinated.

“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” ​Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam

This includes all in-person businesses and restaurants which will be able to operate at 100% capacity. All indoor and outdoor events will also be able to operate at 100% capacity.

“I’m thrilled after more than a year that we are able to lift these restrictions so that we can move to more normal life,” said Rep. Tim O’Neal. “This will help grow our economy and assist our small businesses that have sacrificed so much due to COVID-19. Thank you to Pennsylvanians who have chosen to be vaccinated. Your efforts have helped us arrive at today.”

Rep. Bridget Kosierowski says that the masking orders which will be effective until 70% of adults are fully vaccinated is based on scientific medical research and data.

The Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic which provides relief and extra support to the commonwealth, still remains in place.