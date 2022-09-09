EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Tom Wolf announced his plan to provide free school breakfasts for students across the commonwealth this year.

“It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table for Pennsylvania kids by creating the Universal Free Breakfast Program. Regardless of whether or not they qualify for free or reduced meals normally, every student enrolled in public or private schools will have the opportunity to feed their belly before they feed their mind this school year.”

The plan will go into effect on October 1, 2022, and continue until the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Wolf said the plan would affect more than 1.7 million children enrolled in public schools, charter schools, child care institutions, as well as career and technology schools.

According to Wolf’s release, the plan would cost about $21.5 million. The program is being funded with leftover funds from the School Food Services General Fund from last year.