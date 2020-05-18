Wolf stresses roles of PA Emergency Management Agency and PA National Guard in pandemic response

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Wolf stressed during a press conference Monday the role the PA National Guard and PA Emergency Management Agency play in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some points made include:

The PA Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) along with the Department of Health (DOH) have been monitoring the virus since January and the DOH operations center was established at PEMA before the virus was first seen in the US.

The Commonwealth Response Coordination Center (CRCC) which is normally used for weather emergencies has also been active. It has been helping with planning and coordination from different state and federal agencies.

PEMA has been working with local emergency management agencies to develop emergency plans and coordinate testing sites like the one in Luzerne County with the PA National Guard.

PEMA also helped to get access to a medical mask disinfecting system that decontaminates the much-needed N95 masks for free and allows them to be reused.

The PA National Guard has helped 10 nursing facilities in the state by providing staff and training and also supported mass testing sites.

The latest information on COVID-19 can be found here.