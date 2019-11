HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 97 and Senate Bill 473, which amends tobacco legislation to prohibit the sale of any tobacco, nicotine or related item to anyone under 21 years of age.

The legislation also expands the definition of a tobacco product to include e-cigarettes and other vaping products, and expressly prohibits the possession of these items on school grounds.

The new law will go into effect in July.