EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Wolf announced on Wednesday that nearly $38 million would be given to PA counties to support traffic signal upgrades.

A representative for Governor Wolf said this grant is part of PennDOT’s “Green Light-Go” program. This program was built to help traffic flow as well as keep Pennsylvanians safe.

The grant provides counties with funds to modernize traffic signals with LED lights and a signal retiming program.

The average “modernization” cost per intersection in all of PA is approximately $390,188.48.

The following northeastern and central PA counties were given grant money:

Luzerne County: City of Hazleton $321,028.06 for modernization of the traffic signal at 15th Street and Alter Street.



Tioga County Elkland Borough $246,000 for upgrades to the traffic signal at Main Street & Buffalo Street



Clinton County: City of Lock Haven $351,719 for modernization of the traffic signal at Route 150, Second Avenue and Barton Street; and City of Lock Haven $346,558.40 for modernization of the traffic signal at Route 120 and North Fairview Street.



Northumberland County Mt. Carmel Borough $276,080 for modernization of the traffic signal at Third Street and Oak Street; and City of Sunbury $353,008 for replacement of the traffic signal at Front Street and Reagan Street.



For a breakdown of how much money each county received referred to the document below.