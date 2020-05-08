Wolf announces next counties to move to ‘yellow phase’

This map shows the Pennsylvania counties that will be in the ‘yellow phase’ of the reentry plan as of May 15.

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) At a news briefing Friday, Governor Wolf announced the next group of counties expected to move into the ‘yellow phase’ of the state’s reopening plan.

As of today, the following counties are expected to ease restrictions on the ‘stay at home’ order on May 15, moving them from the ‘red phase’ to the yellow phase.’

Those counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

Those news counties will join 24 other counties who moved into the ‘yellow phase’ of the reopening plan May 8.

This map shows the Pennsylvania counties that are in the ‘yellow phase’ of the reentry plan as of May 8.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information throughout the day on this developing story.