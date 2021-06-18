Wolf administration visits Union County restaurant after benefitting from CHIRP grant

UNION COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — CHIRP or, the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, allocated $145 million to small hospitality businesses.

It aims to help those businesses severely impacted by having to limit operations throughout the pandemic. Grant funds were provided to counties; the counties then distribute the grants to businesses based on eligibility.

Elizabeth’s, an American bistro, was one of 19 recipients in Union County to get a CHIRP grant.

