Wolf administration visits Union County restaurant after benefitting from CHIRP grant

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — CHIRP or, the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, allocated $145 million to small hospitality businesses.

It aims to help those businesses severely impacted by having to limit operations throughout the pandemic. Grant funds were provided to counties; the counties then distribute the grants to businesses based on eligibility.

Elizabeth’s, an American bistro, was one of 19 recipients in Union County to get a CHIRP grant.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more about these grants on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos