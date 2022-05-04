SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When we think of supporting small businesses, it’s typically small business Saturday. Yet, Governor Wolf has proclaimed this week ‘Small Business Week’ in Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf’s administration was in the city Wednesday to highlight just a few of them.

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, visited downtown Scranton Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Paige Cognetti joined the acting secretary on the walking tour, encouraging Pennsylvanians to support their favorite local stores.

The tour included Pink Pedal, RD Salon & Blow-Dry Bar, The Giving Tree, Commonwealth Coffeehouse, and Adezzo. Small business owners had to adapt over the past two years. Some, added a website to sell products online.

“We wrap things up and get it right out. Same-day or next day. So far it’s been a great asset to our business and it’s something that we never thought that we would do when we opened our boutique in Scranton,” said Kara Schermerhorn, Co-owner, Pink Pedal.

“We think every day should be shop small. You know we are a mom-and-pop shop. We think the local community should support the smaller shops and the family-owned organizations,” said Thomas Bonin, Owner, Commonwealth Coffeehouse.

According to the Wolf Administration, there are one million small businesses in the state that employ two-and-half million workers. And for every $100 spent at a small business 48-percent goes back into the local economy.

The DCED Acting Secretary plans to continue walking tours for Small Business Week in Philadelphia, Reading, and Bedford.