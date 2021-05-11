Wolf Administration to increase indoor and outdoor event capacity May 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday that event and gathering occupancy limits will be increasing to 50 percent for indoor events and 75 percent for outdoor events. This change will go into effect on Monday, May 17 at 12:01 AM.

“As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” said Governor Wolf. “We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Throughout the last year and half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase.”

Face masks are still required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you’re away from your home. The current face mask mandate will stay in place until 70 percent of Pennsylvanian’s have been fully vaccinated.

“As we continue implementing our reopening plan as quickly as possible, the safety of Pennsylvanians remains at the forefront of our decision making,” said Gov. Wolf. “During the pandemic, all Pennsylvanians have worked collaboratively to stop the spread of COVID-19. We must continue that same mindset during our reopening efforts. I urge each eligible Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated to help protect your neighbors and loved ones as we work to safely reopen our beloved commonwealth communities.”

The current maximum occupancy levels stand at 25 percent for indoor events and 50 percent for outdoor events.