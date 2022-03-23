HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday, March 23the expansion of a standing order that Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson regarding the life-saving drug Naloxone.

This expansion includes an eight-milligram naloxone nasal spray. Members of the general public can print a copy of the order and present it at their local pharmacy to obtain life-saving naloxone.

“Naloxone saves lives,” Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Naloxone is an essential tool in the commonwealth’s approach to addressing the opioid crisis. We continue to ensure residents have access to the life-saving tool along with resources to learn how to administer it.”

Last year, the FDA approved the higher dosage of naloxone nasal spray to reverse an opioid overdose. The FDA had previously approved two-milligram and four-milligram naloxone nasal spray products.

“You never know when you may come across an individual experiencing an overdose. There are numerous ways that Pennsylvanians can access life-saving naloxone and we encourage everyone to take advantage of those resources,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said. “With this new product, we’re giving Pennsylvanians an additional tool in the toolbox for combatting the increase in fentanyl across the commonwealth.”