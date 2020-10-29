Wolf administration emphasizes security of Presidential Election in commonwealth

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Five days and counting to the general election. Thursday, Pennsylvania’s Governor and the state’s top election official wanted to reassure voters that everything is being done to endure the integrity, security and safety of the election process.

The Governor and Kathy Boocvar, the Secretary of the Department of State, which oversees elections in the commonwealth, say they know there are a lot of questions voters have about the process, they wanted to address those questions.

“The professional staff here will monitor the situation around the state. We’re all going to make sure we have a smooth election,” Governor Wolf said.

That’s the bottom line so says Governor Wolf, talking about the general election. The state is also working to endure the safety of voters from COVID-19.

“We are also taking steps to keep people safe at the polls. The Department of State and PEMA are providing counties with personal protective equipment including masks, sanitizer and tape for marking distance,” Wolf said.

Boockvar urges all voters to have a plan in place to make sure their voice is heard. She reminds voters that time is running out to return mail-in ballots. She advised not to mail them, they might not reach your counties election bureau in time.

“Right now do what the best way to ensure that your vote is counted and your voice is heard is just to get that vote in whether it be mail in or absentee ballot deliver it today.”

Eyewitness News saw a steady stream of people dropping their mail in ballots into the drop box at the county’s Penn Place Office building which houses the Bureau of Elections. Ron Kross from Dallas says there was no way he was going to miss this election.

“My first election was for John F. Kennedy in 1960 and a lot of stuff has gone under the water since that time. I would say this is one of the most important elections we’ve had without a doubt.”

In Thursday’s news conference, the Wolf administration discussed the current numbers the state is already seeing for ballots they have received. For more information on where to vote, or the status of your mail-in ballot, visit Votes PA website.