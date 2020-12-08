Wolf Administration discusses latest on opioid crisis in Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Gov. Wolf called for an end to the stigma surrounding the disease on Tuesday and highlighted work that’s been done by the administration in response to the ongoing crisis. The work to address the opioid crisis focuses on three areas: prevention, rescue and treatment.





December is typically a challenging month for many who struggle with the disease of addiction. With the need for people to socially distance and avoid gathering due to COVID-19, Pennsylvanians who have struggled with the disease of addiction may be at increased risk of relapsing this year.

Before the pandemic, the state called the opioid epidemic the worst public health crisis in Pennsylvania, and the nation, in almost a generation.

Tuesday morning, state leaders announced despite the pandemic, opioid use and overdoses remain a priority.

“We’re dealing with a pandemic and an epidemic at the same time,” said Ray Barishansky, Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection.

Tuesday, the Wolf administration held a press briefing to shed light the opioid epidemic rages across the commonwealth. The briefing can been in its entirety in the video box below.

“We’re losing far too many Pennsylvanians to drug related fatalities,” said Jennifer Smith, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary.

The Wolf administration shared data from the beginning of the pandemic — January through June — which shows Centre as well as Alleghany, Somerset, Blair, York, and Adams Counties are hot spots.

While no local counties were mentioned, an addiction treatment center in Wilkes-Barre says they are seeing a spike this year.

“Since COVID we are seeing an increase in our numbers,” said Stefanie Wolownik, prevention and education supervisor at Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services.

Wolownik says the increase in services is deeper than just opioid abuse.

“Across the board. Everything. Alcohol, especially opioids and alcohol are probably our top two right now, but across the board methamphetamine, cocaine, we’ve seen an increase in people coming for services,” she added.

The reason behind the uptick? Isolation caused by the pandemic.

“For individuals struggling with substance use disorder the isolating nature of the pandemic has been incredibly challenging,” Smith adds.

Local recovery organizations are meeting both in person, while following masking and distancing guidelines, and online.

Wolownik says despite the pandemic, their attendance is great.

“I’ve never seen our attendance so good. Even though it may have gotten worse because of the pandemic, they don’t want to be a statistic,” she told us.

If you or a loved one need help, you can reach the Get Help Now 24/7 (including Christmas Day) helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). An anonymous chat is also available at www.ddap.pa.gov.