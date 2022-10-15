WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a weekend of magic, spells, and support for small businesses in Luzerne County. An effort that proved so successful last year is back again in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Witches, wizards, and mystical creatures are putting a captivating spell on downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Homemade butterbeer was flowing on day two of the second-annual wizarding fall festival in Midtown Village. It’s hosted by the small business “Boozy B’s,” which generates a buzz as NEPA’s only alcohol-infused ice cream parlor.

“Just being a harry potter fan and realizing how everyone pretty much is a harry potter fan! So, we figured why not turn it into a festival because it’s so huge,” said Autumn Eckert and Bianca Lupio, Boozy B’s co-owners.

Axe throwing and pumpkin painting are just a couple of activities attracting crowds.

More than two dozen vendors are set up selling all kinds of merchandise that’s straight out of Hogwarts.

“We are just so excited that like everyone is interested in coming and supporting all of these vendors. It makes a big difference in not just our lives but theirs too,” Eckert and Lupio said.

David Bealla co-owns Arkana Antiques and Oddities in Edwardsville. He is more than happy to be one of the vendors.

“We absolutely rely on these, we bank on these and it’s a lot of fun too. It helps keep everything moving, you meet a lot of awesome people along the way,” Bealla told Eyewitness News.

He said the community’s support is truly magical.

“It’s so important. So many of us, that’s what we do to get by. A lot of people work the traditional 9-5, but not all of us. This is what we need to survive,” Bealla explained.

The wizarding festival is free to attend. There’s still one more day to enjoy it.

The event is happening again on Sunday from two to 10 p.m. at Midtown Village on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.