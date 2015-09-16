Witnesses to the flash flood that killed 12 felt helpless

Flash flood waters in Hildale, Utah have claimed the lives of at least 12 people, and one child is still missing, according to authorities.

As darkness settled over Colorado City, Arizona and Hildale, Utah, a steady rain settled over the area.

Search crews are scaling back their efforts as they look for a child who went missing after being swept away by flood water.

“This is one of the worst weather-related disasters in the history of the State of Utah,” said Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox.

Cox spent time with Hildale Mayor Philip Barlow surveying the damage where floodwaters rushed out of two canyons – sweeping away 16 members of a family.

Dramatic home video shows their vehicles floating downstream. It’s a tragedy residents say they will never forget.

“Helplessness, we just sat there and watched,” said witness John Barlow. “Me and my wife both were over there, just sitting there going, ‘What can we do?’ Nothing.”

“It was just an amazing amount of water. I’ve never seen water up above the creek here, said Leroy Timpson, Utah resident.

“It was hard, harder than anything I’ve seen here,” said Colorado City resident Susan Musser.

Witnesses say there were 16 women and children who were watching the water rush out of the two canyons into the Hildale area. Authorities say witnesses told them the women and children tried to drive out of the area, but a second flood came through behind them and swept them away.

All of the destruction and loss of life was the result of a few brief downpours. Heavy rains haven’t only affected areas in Utah; they’ve also reeked havoc in other parts of the southwest.

Hildale is located on the Utah-Arizona border, along with its sister city Colorado City, Arizona. Flood waters washed out the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Central Street.

Rescuers spent much of Tuesday downstream in Colorado City. Dogs combed the riverbanks searching for missing people while 500 others volunteered in the search effort. Loader operators slowly removed scoops of mud as rescuers looked through each pile for bodies.

“This was a big one,” Mayor Barlow said. “We learn about 100-year floods and all that, and this was one of those.”

“The area that we’re searching through, and again it’s hand-searching, is just overwhelming,” Lt. Gov. Cox said. Some of the bodies were found five miles away.

Hildale is the headquarters for the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints polygamist sect. The city is about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The search effort is scheduled to pick up again Wednesday. It’s a daunting task that covers miles of riverbanks.