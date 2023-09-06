FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two young girls, ages 11 and 5, were struck by a car at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Park and South Streets in Foster Township.

Both children were flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest in Allentown with serious injuries.

28/22 News Reporter Gianna Galli spoke with two witnesses who both assisted in helping get the young girls and the driver to help after it appeared the two children were crossing the street when the accident happened.

Wednesday afternoon, police and EMS were called to the Freeland area for what witnesses called a ‘freak accident,’ involving two little girls and a bystander who heard the hit jumped into action.

“I heard a vehicle hit something hard and I immediately turned and saw something under the vehicle from that distance, and I could tell that it was two little girls. I pulled my phone out of my pocket and called 911 as fast as possible. I ran back to my house as fast as I can, grabbed my jack, and brought it over here, and jacked the vehicle up,” said Bryan Dion of Foster Township.

Investigators tell 28/22 news that the 11-year-old was trapped under the car for about 15 minutes before being rescued by first responders.

Dion said he laid on the street with the girls to comfort them.

“Both of them were coherent and talking and knew where they were. They just kept asking is this real,” Dion said.

Matthew Marchetti was driving behind the car that hit both the children.

“I was dumbfounded. I didn’t even realize what happened at first. but when I saw it happened my heart sank. I could only imagine how the driver felt, the two girls especially, and the family of the two girls,” said Marchetti.

White Haven, Butler Township, and state police, as well as Foster Township and Freeland Fire Department all responded to the call.

“I just wish the best for everyone that was involved,” Dion stated.

Officials said the female driver of the car was not injured and was cooperative with investigators.

This is still a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.