Wintry mix leads to slippery roads in Tunkhannock

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Whether you got snow or rain on Thursday night, odds are you’re waking up to road conditions that are less than favorable Friday morning.

Winter weather moved into much of the northern tier and is creating slick road conditions.

On the ride from Wilkes-Barre to Tunkhannock where Route 309 and 29 meet is where the roads started to get dicey Friday morning. Much of Wilkes-Barre is black ice, causing tricky road conditions. Whereas once you get to Route 29, it’s more of a wintry mix, and roads are covered.

Just north of the I-84/380 split PennDOT has issued tier 4 restrictions on I-81 north. This means all commercial vehicles are banned from the interstate and the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph.

Much of the area will see some type of weather impact on the roads. Keep checking Eyewitness Weather and the Closings and Delays page to keep up to date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos