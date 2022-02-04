Wintry mix leads to slippery roads in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Whether you got snow or rain on Thursday night, odds are you’re waking up to road conditions that are less than favorable Friday morning.

Winter weather moved into much of the northern tier and is creating slick road conditions.

On the ride from Wilkes-Barre to Tunkhannock where Route 309 and 29 meet is where the roads started to get dicey Friday morning. Much of Wilkes-Barre is black ice, causing tricky road conditions. Whereas once you get to Route 29, it’s more of a wintry mix, and roads are covered.

Just north of the I-84/380 split PennDOT has issued tier 4 restrictions on I-81 north. This means all commercial vehicles are banned from the interstate and the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph.

Much of the area will see some type of weather impact on the roads. Keep checking Eyewitness Weather and the Closings and Delays page to keep up to date.