Wintry mix impacts morning commute

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter weather is leading to icy conditions on the roads and could impact your Friday morning commute.

Several snowplows have been spotted clearing the roads. The biggest thing to note is you may see snow as the top layer to everything, but as you clear off your car this morning, you’ll quickly realize you need a scraper because of freezing rain and sleet.

The speed limit has temporarily been reduced to 45 miles per hour this morning on Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties; Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County; Interstate 176 in Berks County; Interstate 380 in Monroe County; Interstate 80 in Luzerne County; Interstate 81 from the Schuylkill County line to the New York border; Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties and Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties. Trucks will be restricted to the right lane on each of those interstates.

“Right now the roads are passable, but not advisable to be out. There’s not a lot of accumulation, but the roads are slick,” said plow truck driver John Grimm.

Penndot reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, a blanket, a small shovel and warm clothes

Road conditions are also impacting schools. For the latest on delays and closings visit the Eyewitness News Closings page for more information.