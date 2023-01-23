JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many areas in our region saw rain, some did see snow.

In Scranton, it was roughly 35 degrees and wet but travel to higher elevations like Mount Cobb, and there was a dusting that covered the area, which made for some slick travel conditions.

While it may only be wet in some spots, drivers are still urged to use caution while traveling. PennDOT has put restrictions in place for certain regions, they also recommend giving yourself extra time, no matter where you live.

Many schools are delayed at this point, but keep checking the Eyewitness News Closings page for the latest on your school’s status.