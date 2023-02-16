PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Temperatures this week don’t feel like winter, but that isn’t stopping an ice-filled weekend event scheduled to take place in the Poconos.

Sculpted Ice Works in Paupack Township is busy sculpting over 50 cartoon character sculptures that will cover the downtown Stroudsburg area this weekend for WinterFest.

Officials at Sculpted Ice Works say the unseasonable weather is not going to make this weekend easy, but that the show will go as they have ways to keep the pieces frozen. The company can create 2D, 3D, colored, and even snow-filled pieces.

Pocono Mountains Vistors Bureau Public Relations Manager Brianna Strunk said the warm temps aren’t great for the ice, but they are great for getting people to come out. The sculptures even get lit up at night making for a picturesque drive down Main Street.

WinterFest will kick off in downtown Stroudsburg this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and will go on until 4:00 p.m. For information on the frosty weekend, you can visit Downtown Stroudsburg’s page of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau page.