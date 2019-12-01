Winter Weather Travel

LAKE ARIEL, LAKE TOWNSHIP (WBRE/YOU) — “I would have left at 2am instead of now… Now I’m paying for it,” Ervine Schlavach from North Bell Vernon said.

The back end of thanksgiving weekend is never a good time for a storm… But some say they don’t have a choice. They have to get to work and mother nature isn’t going to stop them.

“We both have to be work, back to work. So we have to travel,” Schlavach said.

“Yeah we have to be back at seven tonight,” Hunter Jerome from Mississippi said.

Weather conditions worsened throughout the day. Drivers say they were not expecting such a nasty commute.

“We’ve probably seen 20 cars on the side of the road. Couple of them flipped. Quite a few of them totaled. I don’t like to travel but I have to,” Schlavach said.

“I wasn’t prepared for this. I thought it wasn’t… Honestly I didn’t think it was gonna hit like this. Or it was gonna be this conditions. I thought it was gonna be more snow than anything, but it’s a lot of sleet,” Raul Marchan from New York said.

Some people traveled from county to county, while others traveled across states. Hunter Jerome and Lucas Strickler were driving back to their school in New York on Sunday from their homes in the south.

“Well this is the first time I’ve ever driven in snow so it’s interesting. A lot slower than I’m used to. It’s really slick out there,” Jerome said.

Sunday was the first day for the storm. Meteorologists say there will be more snow on Monday. Travelers gave some advice for those driving in the upcoming wintry weather.

“Slow down. Slow down. Be careful. Watch for other cars, don’t tailgate,” Schlavach said.

“Stay home. Unless you have to go to work like me tomorrow. Or else just stay home. It’s very dangerous. And uh you know just drive careful. That’s all,” Marchan said.

“Keep distance. Keep spacing so if anything does go wrong, you start sliding, losing traction, you can have a little bit of room to make corrections,” Lucas Strickler from Tennessee said.