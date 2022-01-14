Winter weather means business boom for resorts in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Resorts are busy this holiday weekend as many are coming in from out of state and settling in the Poconos through Monday.



For those who don’t mind the winter weather, it is a perfect weekend to hit the slopes at Blue Mountain Resort.

Blue Mountain Ski Resort was already packed with people today. They say this weekend is one of the busiest of the year and they’re looking forward to the weather.



Some are choosing to escape the cold temperatures by swimming in the pool at Great Wolf Lodge Poconos.

Great Wolf Lodge Poconos says it’s booked out of all 400 rooms for the weekend. They say they have an easy reschedule policy for guests if the snow leads to anyone not being able to make the commute.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will look at how people are spending the holiday weekend in the Pocono Mountains.