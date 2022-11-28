COURTDALE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the weather gets colder, a local organization is collecting donations to warm up veterans. It’s Winter Warrior Warmup, a sock donation drive, that benefits Northeastern Pennsylvania veterans this winter.

In its second year, It’s already grown larger than last year.

Keeping veterans warm, one pair of socks at a time. That’s the goal behind this large donation of socks worth $100 made Monday night to the Second Annual Winter Warrior Warmup.

“It keeps their feet warm and it’s like a hug,” said Debbie Beynon, Owner of Beynon Beautiful Salon in Dallas and Volunteer with Your Dash 365.

In the months ahead, a warm pair of socks will be a huge asset for veterans in need. That’s why Beynon is a huge part of the collection.

“My dad’s a veteran so this is near and dear to me,” Beynon explained.

With the communities help, dozens of pairs of new, unworn socks, will be gifted to veterans in need at the Wilkes-Barre VA center in Plains Township and Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton.

Beynon’s father, Adam Koprowski is a Vietnam War Veteran and is helping with the campaign.

“I belong to a card play and we play pitch on Monday night, and we collected $50 for it,” said Koprowski.

Donations can be dropped off at multiple locations in Luzerne County.

Beynon Beautiful in Dallas

Bonner Chevrolet in Kingston.

Beekeepers daughter in Plains

All Mechanical Service in Lehman.

The socks can be any color or pattern.

“We’ve actually gotten pink and white socks, and I reminded the girls that there are female veterans and it’s good. White tube socks, black socks,” said Beynon.

Koprowski says every little bit helps.

“Any little thing for veterans they appreciate. No matter if it’s a cup of coffee, or a hot dog they appreciate it,” Koprowski said.

So far, Your Dash 365 has collected about $500 in monetary donations and more than 150 pairs of socks.

The drive runs through December 5, there’s still plenty of time to make a donation.