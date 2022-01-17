Winter storm and high winds wreak havoc in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The high wind remains a concern this morning there are power outages across our region. Schuylkill and Lackawanna counties are seeing the most with more than 1,000 customers dealing with outages.

The winds have slightly died down compared to earlier Monday morning and the snow has just about stopped in Dickson city. The roads still remain a problem as moisture pushes out of the area and dryer air comes in so use cation and leave early when headed out Monday.

Keep checking Eyewitness Weather for the latest updates on the storm and when conditions will improve.