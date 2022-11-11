KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday was the perfect day for some indoor action with a pickleball tournament.

The second ‘Winter Slam Jam’ Pickleball Tournament got underway Friday at The Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Kingston.

Around 70 people registered for the tournament. Players ranging in age from 12 to their 70s are taking part in the tournament for the increasingly popular sport.

There is a singles category, a doubles category, and even a ‘Moneyball’ event on Saturday. The event is split between three courts and Tournament Director, Amy Cameron, says they’re at maximum capacity.

“We are really thrilled to be able to host this tournament again here at the Friedman JCC. The Winter Slam Jam is something everyone looks forward to and really enjoys right before you go into the holidays. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season,” said Amy Cameron the Tournament Director at Friedman JCC.

The event will be split up into skill levels, that way everyone can play with those around their own skill level. The 4.5 and above skill level players will be the ones participating in the ‘Moneyball’ bracket on Saturday.