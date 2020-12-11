Winter season kicks off at Jack Frost, COVID-19 measures in place

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Jack Frost is open, as Friday is the first of the season.







The resort has been making snow from earlier this week through Wednesday, as temperatures dipped below freezing. Although Friday’s temperatures are mild, hundreds of people are out hitting the slopes.

As far as new restrictions coming at midnight, it’s not affecting ski slopes a whole lot, but the resort does have mitigation efforts in place.

The restaurant at the resot is closed, rentals are limited, masks must be worn, ski lifts are down to one person per chair — unless it’s family and no cash transactions are accepted. All reservations for the resort are done online.

Dressing and preparing for the slopes must be done at your vehicle, and that is where resort goers are to store their gear.

Cody Butler will have more on Jack Frost’s opening day on later editions of Eyewitness News.