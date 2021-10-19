Winter is on its way, but tires aren’t

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With winter fast approaching a local tire shop is telling its customers to ‘think show tires’ now.

Kelleher Tire says they are not expecting to see much restock this year. Add in shipment delays and drivers could face a snow tire shortage this winter.













Kelleher employees say they’re installing winter tires early because of the shortage and customers may not get their first pick of usual brand names.

Reporter Julie Dunphy talks to salespersons about their advice to drivers looking to winterize their vehicle on later additions of Eyewitness News.