EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Six winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth a combined total of $1.5 million.

Two of those tickets were sold in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, one of them in Luzerne County and another in Lycoming County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning Powerball ticket included one prize worth $1 million sold in Dauphin County, and five other prizes worth $100,000 each in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery Counties.

The retailers who sold the $100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning tickets each earned a $500 bonus. They include:

Wawa, 330 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem, Northampton County

PSC Main Street, 412 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County

Unity Food Mart, 219 North Main Street, Muncy, Lycoming County

Country Fair, 515 Main Street, Saegertown, Crawford County

Giant, 2450 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County

The five Powerball with Power Play tickets each matched four of the five numbers drawn and the red Powerball 10 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the tickets would have been worth $50,000 each. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The $1 million-winning ticket matched all five of the numbers drawn, 10-33-41-47-56, to claim the jackpot.

The Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Dauphin County where the Powerball $1 million-winning ticket was purchased, earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed, and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.