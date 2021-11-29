Winning Powerball ticket sold in Williamsport, worth $100,000

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After Saturday’s Pennslyvania Lottery Powerball drawing, one lucky person is holding a winning ticket worth $100,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Wegmans Food Market on William Street in Williamsport. The store will receive $500 for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers were 8-32-55-64-66 and the red Powerball was 10. Without the Powerball, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.